An exclusive clip has hit the Internet showcasing a scene from the Tuesday, October 7th debut of the premiere episode of “The Flash.” In the scene, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) discovers via the S.T.A.R. Labs Team that there are other metahumans who were created by the particle accelerator accident. Allen is a little more than upset, because he has encountered another metahuman committing a bank robbery who manipulated the weather. Check out the clip!

So, what is a metahuman?

A metahuman is a superhuman.

“The Flash” premieres on Tuesday, October 7th on the CW network. The series stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Rick Cosnett, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin, Patrick Sabongui, Greg Finley, Wentworth Miller, John Wesley Shipp, Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell. Series writers include: Greg Berlanti, Gardner Fox, Geoff Johns, Andrew Kreisberg and Harry Lampert. David Nutter and Jesse Warn direct.

