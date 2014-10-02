250 SHARES Share Tweet

The Strain – Season Finale: The Master

Description: Eph and Fet recon for an all-out assault that Setrakian assures them will finally kill the Master. Gus aligns himself with a strange new force, one that may swing the fight in an unforeseen direction.

Inside The Strain: The Master’s Minions

Description: Immortality has a price. Go Inside The Strain for a deeper look at those who do the Master’s bidding.

The Strain concludes its first season on Sunday, October 5 at 10:00 PM ET/PT only on FX.

