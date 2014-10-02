New Clip From THE LEAGUE

New Clip From THE LEAGUE

The League – “The Hot Tub” clip.

Description: Kevin and Jenny get a hot tub, Taco shops for a new home, Pete tries to put an end to hand holding.

The League airs Wednesday nights at 10:00 PM ET/PT only on FXX.

FXX Network

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/FXX

Twitter – www.twitter.com/fxxnetwork

Tumblr – www.fxxnetwork.tumblr.com

Instagram – www.instagram.com/fxxnetwork

Pinterest – www.pinterest.com/fxxnetwork

TVTag – http://getglue.com/tv_shows/fxx

The League

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/theleagueFXX

Twitter –https://twitter.com/theleaguefxx