541 SHARES Share Tweet

Forget San Diego! Forget New York! Seattle is the place you want to be this weekend. The horror, sci-fi and fantasy themed Mad Monster Shadow Over Seattle Convention is planning to haunt the Hyatt Regency Bellevue Hotel and you are cordially invited!

What can you expect?

The schedule is loaded from end to end. There will be panels and screenings, a Mad Monster Charity Auction (benefitting ‘Scares that Care,’) Burlesque, Scaraoke, a Fan of a Thousand Faces Costume Contest, a Miss Mad Monster Pageant, a “Rocky Horror Picture Show” screening, vendors and dealers and a Memorial Movie Tribute Marathon Honoring SWV Founder & Cult-Connoisseur Mike Vraney. Last but not least, there will be stars and celebrities available to sign autographs. Check out the list of guests!

Amanda Bearse – “Fright Night,” “Married with Children”

Barry Bostwick – “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Peter Criss – Legendary co-founder of KISS (Friday and Saturday only)

Doyle – guitarist for The Misfits

Art Evans – “Fright Night,” “Die Hard 2”

Stephen Geoffreys – “Fright Night,” “Sick Girl”

C.J. Graham – “Friday the 13th: Part VI”

David Katims – “Friday the 13th: Part 3”

Little Nell – “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Nivek Ogre – founding member of Skinny Puppy

The Nterloper – Alien Warrior Comedian

Rowdy Roddy Piper – Wrestling Superstar, John Carpenters’ “They Live”

Patricia Quinn – “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Marky Ramone – one of the legendary members of the Ramones, “Rock ‘n Roll High School”

William Ragsdale – “Justified,” “Fright Night”

Chris Sarandon – “Fright Night,” the voice of Jack Skellington in “Nightmare Before Christmas”

Angus Scrimm – “Phantasm,” “John Dies at the End”

P.J. Soles – “Halloween,” “Rock ‘n Roll High School”

Heidi Sorenson – Playboy Playmate, “Fright Night”

Jonathon Stark – “Fright Night,” “House II”

Wednesday 13 – “Murderdolls”

The convention will start on Friday, October 3rd through Sunday, October 5th. Here are the show hours:

Friday – 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Saturday – 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday – 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The show will be located at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue Hotel on Seattle’s Eastside, 900 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, Washington 98004.

For more information go to: www.madmonsterseattle.com