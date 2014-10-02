JOHN WICK will be in theaters and IMAX on OCTOBER 24, 2014!
Directed by: Chad Stahelski
Written by: Derek Kolstad
Produced by: Basil Iwanyk, p.g.a., David Leitch, p.g.a., Eva Longoria, Michael Witherill
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Adrianne Palicki, Bridget Moynahan, Dean Winters, with Ian McShane, with John Leguizamo, and Willem Dafoe
Opening: October 24, 2014
Genre: Action-Thriller
Rating: R for strong and bloody violence throughout, language and brief drug use
