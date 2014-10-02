Things are moving ahead on Paramount’s big-screen adaptation of the hit 90s television series “Baywatch.” The studio has loosely attached former WWE wrestler and “Hercules” star Dwayne Johnson to lead the team of lifeguards. Justin Malen (“Bad Teacher 2”) will rewrite the script, while Sean Anders and John Morris (“We’re the Millers”) direct.

It has been rumored for quite a while that Johnson will head up the “Baywatch” flick. He does have experience running around shirtless, so it’s a no-brainer that he will have audiences swooning in their seats.

As for Paramount, the studio has been trying to make a “Baywatch” movie for years. Now it seems things are moving along. The road has been trying with writers, such as Jeremy Garelick and Peter Tolan, coming and going on the project.

Montecito Pictures is producing along with Beau Flynn. Tripp Vinson will executive produce, while Johnson’s producing partner Hiram Garcia will serve in some kind of producing role.

No information is available at this time as to what the plot will be about, but at one point the action was set to revolve around a series of shark attacks that led the Baywatch team to investigate a drug-smuggling operation. It is not clear whether this approach for the story will still be in play.

Paramount declined to comment.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter