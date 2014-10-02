550 SHARES Share Tweet

American Horror Story: Freak Show – Extra-Ordinary Artists – Rose Siggins ~ Kill Date: October 1, 2015

Description: A unique life in a unique body. See the world through the eyes of the extraordinary Rose Siggins, the actress behind “Legless Suzy.”

American Horror Story: Freak Show premieres Wednesday, October 8 at 10:00 PM ET/PT only on FX.

