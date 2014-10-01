The countdown begins for the ICONIC horror film, SAW, to arrive back in theaters for one week only this Halloween. Today we are thrilled to share a BRAND NEW poster and trailer in celebration of this 10TH ANNIVERSARY event!

Yesterday’s poster debut on Fandango, marked the first of five limited-edition collectable posters that will be released weekly as we countdown to the release of the film. You’ll also have a chance to get your very own copy of this NEW poster at participating AMC, Regal, Cinemark and Carmike theaters this Thursday, October 2nd. Also catch the epic trailer of James Wan’s first horror film SAW, in theaters this weekend before ANNABELLE.

The return of Jigsaw and his twisted, deadly games is sure to leave you on the edge of your seat this Halloween, so make sure you find SAW at a theater near you on OCTOBER 31st! If you want to be the first one to catch it – head to theaters for the early showing at 10pm, Thursday, October 30th!