An epic new trailer for Exodus: Gods and Kings starring Christian Bale, Joel Edgerton, Aaron Paul, John Turturro, Sigourney Weaver, Ben Mendelsohn and Ben Kingsley has been released.

Action-Adventure

Release: December 12, 2014

Directed by: Ridley Scott

Written by: Adam Cooper, Bill Collage, Jeffrey Caine and Steven Zaillian

Producers: Peter Chernin, p.g.a; Ridley Scott, p.g.a.; Jenno Topping, p.g.a.; Michael Schaefer, p.g.a.; Mark Huffam, p.g.a.

Cast: Christian Bale, Joel Edgerton, John Turturro, Aaron Paul, Ben Mendelsohn, with Sigourney Weaver and Ben Kingsley

SYNOPSIS

From acclaimed director Ridley Scott (Gladiator, Prometheus) comes the epic adventure “Exodus: Gods and Kings,” the story of one man’s daring courage to take on the might of an empire. Using state of the art visual effects and 3D immersion, Scott brings new life to the story of the defiant leader Moses (Christian Bale) as he rises up against the Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses (Joel Edgerton), setting 400,000 slaves on a monumental journey of escape from Egypt and its terrifying cycle of deadly plagues.

