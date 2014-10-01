web analytics
CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’S “INTERSTELLAR” ON FILM NOVEMBER 5th,

TWO DAYS BEFORE ITS WIDE RELEASE

TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE

HOLLYWOOD, CA (October 1, 2014) – Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures
announced today that the highly anticipated “INTERSTELLAR” from filmmaker Christopher Nolan
will be released in 70mm IMAX® film, 70mm film and 35mm film formats on Wednesday,
November 5th, two days ahead of its nationwide release. The advance showings will
play in select theaters in more than 225 locations across the U.S. and Canada. 

“To see Christopher Nolan’s ‘INTERSTELLAR’ on the big screen is an unforgettable
movie going experience,” said Rob Moore, Vice Chairman of Paramount Pictures. “From
IMAX to traditional film and digital projection, we are pleased that audiences will
have the opportunity to see this awe-inspiring film in a wide variety of formats and
we are very excited to be making the film available 2-days early for moviegoers."

“INTERSTELLAR” was shot using a combination of 35mm anamorphic film and 65mm IMAX
film to maximize the crispness and clarity of the image and give the audience a
truly cinematic and immersive experience. These advance engagements highlight those
theaters presenting “INTERSTELLAR” in its native formats. 

On Wednesday, November 5th, 2014, “INTERSTELLAR” opens in the following film formats:

             - Select IMAX theaters will be offering The IMAX Experience® featuring
15 perf/70mm film projection which combines the brightest, clearest
images at almost 10 times the resolution of standard projection
formats, with powerful, laser-aligned digital sound and customized
theatre geometry to create the world's most immersive movie experience.
Select sequences will expand to fill the entire screen and will deliver
unprecedented crispness and clarity.

            - INTERSTELLAR in the 70mm film format offers brighter, clearer image,
with three times the resolution of standard projection formats, using
the process of projecting light through celluloid to deliver clear
images in rich analog color with state-of-the-art digital sound.

            - The 35mm film presentations project light through the 35mm frame to
deliver clear, high resolution images with rich analog color combined
with state-of-the-art digital sound in most locations.

Tickets for these advance showings on November 5th are available today at

https://interstellar.withgoogle.com and at participating theater box offices.
Tickets are also available for the nationwide release on Friday, November 7th, 2014,
when “INTERSTELLAR” opens in theaters everywhere including its digital engagements: 

            - IMAX digital projection uses dual projectors with sub-pixel alignment
to produce clear, high contrast images with powerful, laser-aligned
digital sound and customized theatre geometry, creating the world's most
immersive digital movie experience. Select sequences will expand to fill
the entire screen.

            - The film in 4K digital projection produces a clear, bright, high
resolution image with absolute stability and cleanliness, combined with
uncompressed digital sound for a powerful movie-going experience.

             - Digital projection presents a clear, bright, stable image that never
degrades in terms of cleanliness or fidelity and uses uncompressed
digital sound for a powerful movie-going experience.

“INTERSTELLAR” stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill
Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, John Lithgow and Michael Caine. With our time on Earth coming
to an end, a team of explorers undertakes the most important mission in human
history; traveling beyond this galaxy to discover whether mankind has a future
among the stars. Directed by Christopher Nolan, written by Jonathan Nolan and
Christopher Nolan, and produced by Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Lynda Obst. 

