Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-wee Herman, will be making his return to television when he appears on NBC’s “The Blacklist.”

Reubens will make his first appearance on the show Oct. 6 and will play Mr.Vargas (for at least two episodes) who is described by NBC as “a dapper, finicky ‘muscle’ who handles delicate situations in the criminal underworld.”

Paul Reubens has not appeared on a live-action TV series in almost 7 years as someone other than Pee-wee Herman. He’s done plenty of voice-over roles in between the time period.

