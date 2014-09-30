550 SHARES Share Tweet

Nuke the Fridge will be kicking off the Halloween season at the Mad Monster Horror Convention in Seattle this weekend. The line up is amazing and you can visit the official website to buy tickets HERE

The convention has released the schedule and programming for the event. You can read it below.

FRIDAY 7:00pm Angus Scrimm Q&A: From Phantasm to Capitol Records 8:30pm The Rocky Horror Panel Show with Barry Bostwick, Patricia Quinn and Little Nell 11:11pm Horror Burlesque hosted by Vincent Drambuie SATURDAY 12:00pm Uncle Forry Tribute w/ Ogre, Angus Scrimm, Joe Moe & Phil Kim 1:15pm Fright Night 30th Anniversary Cast Reunion Panel 3:00pm Rowdy Roddy Piper Q&A 4:30pm Monsters of Rock: Ogre, Wednesday 13 and Doyle talk monsters! 6:00pm The Scares That Care Charity Auction 8:00pm Costume Contest presented by Famous Monsters! 10:00pm The Miss Mad Monster Pageant! Midnight The Rocky Horror Picture Show presented by Vicarious Theater Company & Blue Mouseketeers SUNDAY 12:00pm Q&A with P.J. Soles 1:30pm Friday the 13th Panel w/ C.J. Graham & David Katims 3:00PM Motivational Growth panel with Don Thacker

