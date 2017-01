Seattle Kicks Off The Halloween Season With A Huge Horror Convention!

Kick off the Halloween season in Seattle at the Mad Monster Horror Con THIS WEEKEND October 3-5.

Meet Angus Scrimm, Roddy Piper, Peter Criss and more. The event will also feature rare cast reunions from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fright Night!

Book your discount Hyatt hotel room through the MAD MONSTER website and get 2 free weekend tickets when you email them that “NukeTheFridge.com sent you.”

Check out the official website  http://madmonsterseattle.com/