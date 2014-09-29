Official Synopsis – The adventures of a group of explorers who make use of a newly discovered wormhole to surpass the limitations on human space travel and conquer the vast distances involved in an interstellar voyage.

INTERSTELLAR – Directed and co-written by Christopher Nolan (“Inception,” “The Dark Knight” Trilogy), a script based on the combination of an original idea by Nolan and an existing script by Jonathan Nolan. The cast includes: Matthew McConaughey (“Magic Mike”), Anne Hathaway (“Les Miserables”), Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty”), Bill Irwin (“Rachel Getting Married”), John Lithgow (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”), Casey Affleck (“Gone Baby Gone”), David Gyasi (“Cloud Atlas”), Wes Bentley (“The Hunger Games”), Mackenzie Foy (“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Parts 1 and 2”) Timothée Chalamet (TV’s “Homeland”), Topher Grace (“Spider-Man 3”), David Oyelowo (“Jack Reacher”), Ellen Burstyn (“The Exorcist”), and Michael Caine (“The Cider House Rules”.The film will be released in IMAX® and 35mm theaters on November 7, 2014.

Check out four new TV spots below!