Take a look at what’s next on season two’s finale of The Bridge.
Season Finale: “Jubilex”
Description: Marco’s loyalty is put to the ultimate test while Sonya attempts to tie up loose ends. Eleanor yearns for closure. Frye and Adriana land an insider source.
Check out the clip below!
The Bride airs Wednesday, October 1 at 10:00 PM ET/PT only on FX.
FX Networks
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/FX
Twitter – www.twitter.com/fxnetworks
Tumblr – www.fxnetworks.tumblr.com
Instagram – www.instagram.com/fxnetworks
Pinterest –www.pinterest.com/fxnetworks
TVTag – http://getglue.com/tv_shows/fx
The Bridge
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/TheBridgeFX
Twitter – https://twitter.com/TheBridgeFX
Instagram – http://instagram.com/thebridgefx
G+ – https://plus.google.com/+TheBridgeFX/posts