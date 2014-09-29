2.4k SHARES Share Tweet

We are the first to report this!

During a conference call with actor Kevin Durand for FX Networks’ The Strain the actor was asked about several roles and TV shows fans would like to see him in. Durand revealed that he’s been approached to play a character known as Negan in AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Negan is a fictional character in The Walking Dead. He appears in the comic book series and serves as the main antagonist for Rick’s community. He is the leader of a group of hardened men with their campsite based at an abandoned factory (the latter being labeled ‘Sanctuary’). Most of the women, including some of the men’s former girlfriends/wives, are kept at the Sanctuary campsite enslaved and used as sex toys primarily for Negan himself.

If you read The Walking Dead comic books let us know what you think of Durand as Negan below.

The Strain airs Sundays at 10:00 PM ET/PT, only on FX.

Update with the quote from Kevin Durand during the conference call.

I’ve had a lot of people with The Walking Dead talk to me, mentioned that they see me for a character named “Negan,” but I haven’t read the comic.