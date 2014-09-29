In a recent interview with Total Film magazine, director David Fincher (“The Social Network”) discusses how he considered directing “Star Wars: Episode VII.” He went so far as to talk with Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy about kicking off the new Star Wars saga. This is what he had to say.

“I talked to Kathy about it, but I think that it’s a different thing from… I don’t know what Disney-Lucasfilm will be like,” he says of the studio merger that resulted in a new batch of Star Wars films being greenlit.

“It’s tricky,” he adds. “My favorite is The Empire Strikes Back. If I said, ‘I want to do something more like that,’ then I’m sure the people paying for it would be like, ‘No! You can’t do that! We want it like the other one with all the creatures!'”

“I always thought of Star Wars as the story of two slaves [C-3PO and R2-D2] who go from owner to owner, witnessing their masters’ folly, the ultimate folly of man… I thought it was an interesting idea in the first two, but it’s kind of gone by Return Of The Jedi.”

Fincher may be referring to the animated series “Star Wars: Droids” also known as “Droids: The Adventures of R2-D2 and C-3P0.” In the course of the thirteen episode series, the Droids team up with four different sets of masters. The show originally aired on ABC from September 7, 1985 to June 7, 1986.

As an aside, Fincher also worked at George Lucas’ ILM (Industrial Light and Magic) from 1981-1983. He was an assistant cameraman on “Star Wars: Episode VI – The Return of the Jedi.”

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2015. J.J. Abrams directs.

