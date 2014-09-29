450 SHARES Share Tweet

The new Walking Dead spin-off series has gotten the green light for a pilot episode, earlier this month. The companion series will take place in another location other than Georgia and will have an all-new cast. TV Line has received some descriptions of the new group of survivors.

SEAN CABRERA | A Latino male in his early 40s, Sean is a good man trying to do right by everyone in his life. CODY CABRERA | Sean’s whip-smart and rebellious teenage son. Known as the angriest kid in town. NANCY TOMPKINS | A thirtysomething single mom to two kids, Nancy looks like the girl next door, but there’s an edge to her. NICK TOMPKINS | Nancy’s screwed up teenage son. He’s too old to stay home, too scared to flee. ASHLEY TOMPKINS | Nancy’s mostly level-headed teenage daughter. Her ambition is in direct proportion to her older brother’s failures. She loves her mom but it’s time to get out of Dodge. ANDREA CHAPMAN | A somewhat wilted flower child, fortysomething Andrea — yep, another Andrea! — has retreated to the outskirts of the city to recover after a horrible marriage.

I don’t recall any of these names being a part of the comics and I even did some double-checking on wikipedia and none of these names popped up. So if these are the actual names of the cast, it looks like AMC is literally going with all-new characters, which have nothing to do with the comics. I don’t see much of a problem in this, since the spin-off does take place in another part of the world.

TV Line also mentioned that this spin-off series could be a possible prequel to the hit Walking Dead series.