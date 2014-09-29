For some time now rumors have been floating around that Superman was going to take much of the blame for the destruction in Metropolis during the events in Man of Steel in the upcoming Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Now Tweeter user Tim Reinman has posted images confirming that rumor.

From the looks of the images protester have taken to the streets and are carrying anti Superman signs.

More from Superman Protests – @D3T0N8R, do you smell something burning?! #BatmanvSuperman EARTH BELONGS TO HUMANS! pic.twitter.com/zzCO5gDVVx

— Tim Reinman (@treinman) September 29, 2014