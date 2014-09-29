web analytics
Search
Home
Share

For some time now rumors have been floating around that Superman was going to take much of the blame for the destruction in Metropolis during the events in Man of Steel in the upcoming Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Now Tweeter user Tim Reinman has posted images confirming that rumor.

From the looks of the images protester have taken to the streets and are carrying anti Superman signs.

Byt85RaCcAAsLpW

bLQ2bJv q2vBxUY Byt85WtCMAANDCA

 

— Tim Reinman (@treinman) September 29, 2014

Share