Rumors have circulated of late that the original Captain Kirk, actor William Shatner, was asked to appear in the upcoming “Star Trek 3” film. Leonard Nimoy had no difficulty returning as old Spock with the cast of the reboot’s new originals. So, why not let old Kirk come back?

It had been suggested that Shatner’s Kirk would reunite with Leonard Nimoy’s Spock during a scene in “Star Trek 3.” Shatner denied these rumors about a cameo to his Twitter followers and chalked it up to “just rhetoric and cause hype.”

While attending Nashville’s Wizard World Comic-Con, Shatner backpedaled on his earlier comments and admitted to fans that he had been in contact with producer J.J. Abrams.

He had been asked if he was interested in reprising the role that made him famous. He responded by saying.

“Oh, yeah. If it is meaningful.”

He discussed how he would be “delighted” to make an appearance, before adding he had been sworn to secrecy.

“So I get back from Australia, and it is all over the Internet that the director held an interview and said they wanted Shatner and Nimoy to be in the next movie,” he added. “I bet J.J. is frothing at the mouth.”

He also joked that it would be difficult to come up with a scenario in which he could appear. Afterall, he was killed after leaving the Nexus by Dr. Soran (Malcolm McDowell) in the 1994 “Star Trek: Generations” film. Shatner commented.

“How do you get me fifty years later into the movie? I know it’s science fiction, but even I couldn’t come up with an idea.”

“Star Trek 3” will open in theaters sometime in 2016, which marks the 50th anniversary of creator Gene Roddenberry’s original “Star Trek” television series. Patrick McKay, Roberto Orci and John D. Payne will write the screenplay based on characters created by Gene Roddenberry. Roberto Orci directs.

Sources: rte.ie, wikipedia, IMDb

