The latest trailer for the Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey sequel “Dumb and Dumber To” has been released. If you haven’t seen it. Here’s your chance to laugh. It’s been a full twenty years since the original film hit theaters. So, sit back and enjoy a slice of the moronic adventures of Harry and Lloyd once more.

Here’s the synopsis for the film.

20 years after the dimwitted pair set out on their first cross-country adventure, Harry and Lloyd hit the road once again to find a child Harry never knew he had in the hope of gaining a new kidney.

"Dumb and Dumber To" will open in theaters on November 14th. The film stars Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Kathleen Turner, Rob Riggle, Laurie Holden, and Rachael Melvin. Sean Anders, Mike Cerrone, Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly, John Morris and Bennett Yellin wrote the screenplay, while Bobby Farrelly and Peter Farrelly direct.

Source: NME