400 SHARES Share Tweet

It looks as the though the on-going legal battle between the family of Jack Kirby and Marvel has finally come to an end.

Days before both sides were to go to the Supreme Court, the sides have made a confidential settlement. Here’s a joint statement:

“Marvel and the family of Jack Kirby have amicably resolved their legal disputes, and are looking forward to advancing their shared goal of honoring Mr. Kirby’s significant role in Marvel’s history.”

The legendary Jack Kirby helped create hundreds of Marvel characters but didn’t have any rights to the characters because he was a work for hire. Some of these characters are some of the biggest Marvel heroes, which also have their own films such as Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, X-men, The Hulk and more.

At one point, in a petition from the Kirby family, they wanted SCOTUS to rule in favor of their assertion that they had the right to issue termination notices on 262 works that Jack Kirby helped create between 1958 and 1963.

Upon reading some comments from comic fans on other sites, it seems as though a lot of fans are disappointed that this didn’t make it all the way to the Supreme Court. The fans wanted to see if Marvel could actually lose the case. In the end, it seems that the Kirby family is pretty happy with the settlement.

Sources: Deadline, Wikipedia