In a series of roundtable discussions on Saturday, August 23rd, members of the press were invited to the Beverly Hilton to interview various members of the cast and crew who were responsible for creating and bringing to life the upcoming stop-motion adventure, comedy “The Boxtrolls.”

Young, likeable and quick-witted “Game of Thrones” actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright had a lot to say about The Boxtrolls. He discussed the voice and genesis of his Eggs character, his impression of Eggs when he first read the script, the tour of LAIKA studio, looking at the final Eggs’ puppet, and working with Sir Ben Kingsley and Elle Fanning. He also talked about his aspirations to study physics and his love of music, especially playing the piano. Although he was asked about “Game of Thrones,” Isaac did an admirable job of fielding questions and avoided giving away spoilers. Listen to Isaac’s interview and enjoy!

Here is the storyline for the stop-motion animated/adventure/comedy.

A family event movie from the creators of “Coraline” and “ParaNorman” that introduces audiences to a new breed of family – The Boxtrolls, a community of quirky, mischievous creatures who have lovingly raised an orphaned human boy named Eggs (voiced by Isaac Hempstead-Wright) in the amazing cavernous home they’ve built beneath the streets of Cheesebridge. When the town’s villain, Archibald Snatcher (Academy Award winner Sir Ben Kingsley,) comes up with a plot to get rid of the Boxtrolls. Eggs decides to venture above ground, “into the light,” where he meets and teams up with fabulously feisty Winnie (Elle Fanning.) Together, they devise a daring plan to save Eggs’ family.

“The Boxtrolls” will open in theaters on September 26th. The film features the voice talents of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning, Simon Pegg, Toni Collette, Sir Ben Kingsley, Jared Harris, Richard Ayoade, Nick Frost, Tracy Morgan, Dee Bradley Baker, Steve Blum, Nika Futterman, Maurice LaMarche, Brian George, Fred Tatasciore, Laraine Newman, James Urbaniak, Pat Fraley, Sam Lavagnino, Julian Stone and Darren Richardson. Irena Brignull (“The Little Prince”) wrote the screenplay based on the children’s novel ‘Here Be Monsters’ by Alan Snow. Graham Annable and Anthony Stacchi co-direct.