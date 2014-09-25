Although Rogue ( Anna Paquin ) had an extremely short cameo in X-Men: Days of Future Past a longer scene was originally intended and filmed for the character. Those scenes where removed from the final cut of the movie due to the fact that the producers thought it would have been another subplot to an already over packed storyline. Now Variety is reporting that producer Simon Kinberg has announced an extended ‘Rogue Cut’ of Days of Future Past. The extended cut will include about 10 minutes more to the movie and included more of Rogue.

The news was announced by Kinberg on Thursday from Stage 21 on the Twentieth Century Fox studio lot.

He’s some of what he said.

“It’s a big chunk, a substantial part of the movie”

“We want to give (fans) the fullest picture of the film — behind the camera, and in front of it,”

“Every movie has scenes that are cut out, but not every movie has scenes cut out with such a beloved character”

The theatrical cut of Days of Future Past is set to be released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 14. Now that you know and extended ‘Rogue Cut’ is in the works, will you be buying it?

