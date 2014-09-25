One of the Best Movies of the Year! – Louis Love ( Nuke the Fridge )
Opening in select cities tomorrow, September 26th
Full list of theaters below
Directed by Tony Award®-winner Matthew Warchus (God of Carnage) from a screenplay by Stephen Beresford
Starring Bill Nighy (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Imelda Staunton (Maleficent), Dominic West (The Hour), Paddy Considine (Submarine), Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Joseph Gilgun (Lockout), George MacKay (How I Live Now) and Ben Schnetzer (Warcraft).
PRIDE is inspired by an extraordinary true story. It’s the summer of 1984, Margaret Thatcher is in power and the National Union of Mineworkers is on strike, prompting a London-based group of gay and lesbian activists to raise money to support the strikers’ families. Initially rebuffed by the Union, the group identifies a tiny mining village in Wales and sets off to make their donation in person. As the strike drags on, the two groups discover that standing together makes for the strongest union of all.
PRIDE is opening in the following theaters tomorrow, September 26, 2014:
Los Angeles
The Arclight Hollywood
6360 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90028
The Landmark
10850 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064
New York
Lincoln Square 13 IMAX
1998 Broadway, New York, NY 10023
Regal Union Square 14
850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003
Bow Tie Chelsea Cinemas
260 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011
San Francisco
Embarcadero Center Cinema
1 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, CA 94111
.