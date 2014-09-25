One of the Best Movies of the Year! – Louis Love ( Nuke the Fridge ) Opening in select cities tomorrow, September 26th Full list of theaters below

Directed by Tony Award®-winner Matthew Warchus (God of Carnage) from a screenplay by Stephen Beresford

Starring Bill Nighy (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Imelda Staunton (Maleficent), Dominic West (The Hour), Paddy Considine (Submarine), Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Joseph Gilgun (Lockout), George MacKay (How I Live Now) and Ben Schnetzer (Warcraft).

PRIDE is inspired by an extraordinary true story. It’s the summer of 1984, Margaret Thatcher is in power and the National Union of Mineworkers is on strike, prompting a London-based group of gay and lesbian activists to raise money to support the strikers’ families. Initially rebuffed by the Union, the group identifies a tiny mining village in Wales and sets off to make their donation in person. As the strike drags on, the two groups discover that standing together makes for the strongest union of all.

PRIDE is opening in the following theaters tomorrow, September 26, 2014:

Los Angeles

The Arclight Hollywood

6360 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90028

The Landmark

10850 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064

New York

Lincoln Square 13 IMAX

1998 Broadway, New York, NY 10023

Regal Union Square 14

850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

Bow Tie Chelsea Cinemas

260 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011

San Francisco

Embarcadero Center Cinema

1 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, CA 94111

Official site: http://www.cbsfilms.com/pride/

Follow CBS Films on Twitter: @CBSFilms

.