Legendary Pictures and Universal Pictures proudly present the first trailer for “Blackhat,” directed by the master of contemporary crime cinema Michael Mann (“Heat,” “Collateral,” “The Insider.”) Set within the world of cyber-crime, this thought-provoking action thriller stars Chris Hemsworth (“Thor.”) Check out the trailer and images and tell us what you think!

Here is the synopsis for the film.

A furloughed convict and his American and Chinese partners hunt a high-level cybercrime network from Chicago to Los Angeles to Hong Kong to Jakarta.

“Blackhat” will arrive in theaters on January 16, 2015. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Viola Davis, John Ortiz, William Mapother, Manny Montana, Ritchie Coster, Holt McCallany, Jason Butler Harner, Spencer Garrett, Tracee Chimo, Wei Tang, Brandon Molale, Yorick van Wageningen, Archie Kao, Michael Flores, Lyn Quinn, Joe Rudy Guerrero Jr., Sara Finley, Abhi Sinha, Leehom Wang, Daniel Juhn, Danny Burstein, Michael Bentt, Harry Oram, Peter Jae, Sophia Santi, Seth Adams, Jon Eric Hoffman, Neil Sandilands, Wilfred Lopez, Billy Choi, Fabiola Sicily, Minn Vo, Kirt Kishita, Victor Chi, Aswad Ali, Frank Cutler, Thomas Longo, Muscle Marquez and Kate Hawkins. Morgan Davis Foehl and Michael Mann wrote the screenplay based on a story by Michael Mann and Morgan Davis Foehl. Michael Mann directs.

