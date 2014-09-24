370 SHARES Share Tweet

Filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott is currently putting the finishing touches on his new movie “Exodus: Gods and Kings” starring Christian Bale. A busy man, Scott has film projects lined up to keep a permanent smile on any film buff’s face. He is currently in pre-production on the sci-fi movie “The Martian” starring Matt Damon, while “Bladerunner 2” and the sequel to “Prometheus” are both in the works. Scott took time from his busy schedule to elaborate on the “Prometheus 2” project. This is what he had to say.

“Right now, as we speak, it’s being written. I’ve had 15 drafts evolving. I definitely want to do that again because I really enjoyed doing ‘Prometheus.’”

Scott remains positive about the mixed reviews concerning his prequel “Prometheus.” The negative comments surrounded the lack of recognizable monsters from the original. He continued.

“The beast is done. Cooked. I got lucky meeting Giger all those years ago. It’s very hard to repeat that. I just happen to be the one who forced it through because they said it’s obscene. They didn’t want to do it and I said, ‘I want to do it, it’s fantastic’. But after four (he has conveniently forgotten the ‘AvP’ movies), I think it wears out a little bit. There’s only so much snarling you can do. I think you’ve got to come back with something more interesting. And I think we’ve found the next step. I thought the Engineers were quite a good start.”

So, what can audiences expect to happen?

“You’ll probably have to go with [Noomi Rapace’s Elizabeth Shaw] and [Michael Fassbender’s android David] – without his head. Find out how he gets his head back on!”

“Prometheus 2” is scheduled for a March 4th, 2016 release. The film stars Noomi Rapace and Michael Fassbender. Michael Green is currently writing the screenplay. Ridley Scott and Walter Hill are producing, while Ridley Scott directs.

