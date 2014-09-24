400 SHARES Share Tweet

Wednesday, Seth MacFarlane (writer and voice of Ted) announced that action star, Liam Neeson will be joining the cast of “Ted 2.”

The confirmation was made on Twitter by MacFarlane, which also mentioned that Morgan Freeman was also on set this week.

This will not be the first time MacFarlane and Neeson worked on a film together. Neeson played the villain in MacFarlane’s last film “A Million Ways to Die in the West.”

Ted 2 will also star Mark Wahlberg and Amanda Seyfried. The film will be released on June 26, 2015.

Sources: Twitter, THR