“Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead” will be released Oct. 10. To get you ready for the epic battle, here’s a new clip from the film as the dead get ready to take on the red.
“Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead,” is directed by Tommy Wirkola and stars Vegar Hoel, Orjan Gamst, Martin Starr, Jocelyn DeBoer and Ingrid Haas.
Here’s the official synopsis:
Martin (Vegar Hoel) hasn’t had the best vacation. He accidentally killed his girlfriend with an axe. He cut his own arm off with a chainsaw. And his friends STILL got devoured by a battallion of Nazi Zombies. This morning, he woke up in a hospital bed with a new arm – but it’s a super-powered Zombie arm that wants to kill him, and anything else it can reach. Martin’s PISSED. And with the help of his new Zombie Squad pals (Martin Starr, Jocelyn DeBoer, Ingrid Haas), he’s gonna deliver some payback to Colonel Herzog and his precious Nazi gold – by raising an undead army of his own.