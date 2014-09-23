Watch the Red Get Ready to Take on the Dead in This New Clip From DEAD SNOW 2

“Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead” will be released Oct. 10. To get you ready for the epic battle, here’s a new clip from the film as the dead get ready to take on the red.



“Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead,” is directed by Tommy Wirkola and stars Vegar Hoel, Orjan Gamst, Martin Starr, Jocelyn DeBoer and Ingrid Haas.

Here’s the official synopsis: