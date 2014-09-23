807 SHARES Share Tweet

“Riddick” and “Fast and Furious” franchise actor Vin Diesel took to his Facebook account to share some photos from the upcoming “Fast & Furious 7.” With love and respect for the late Paul Walker, Diesel commented on how proud the actor would be for the work they’ve accomplished on the film. Check out the message and images!

Universal came to visit, to show the trailer for FF7…

Speechless… yeah, it was that INCREDIBLE!

I must also say, that it was emotional and bittersweet… we all went above and beyond to make Pablo proud, but man, I wish he could see what we have created and just how far we have come.

Be prepared for the upcoming trailer, which will be arriving soon!

Here is the synopsis for the “Fast and Furious 7.”

Ian Shaw (Jason Statham) seeks revenge against Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew for the death of his brother Owen (Luke Evans.)

"Fast and Furious 7" is slated to hit theaters on April 3, 2015. The film stars Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson, and others. Chris Morgan wrote the screenplay based on the characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. James Wan directs.

Source: Vin Diesel