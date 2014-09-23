560 SHARES Share Tweet

Amid the plagiarism controversy surrounding series creator Nic Pizzolatto, HBO is going ahead with a season two for the highly popular crime drama “True Detective.” The new eight-episode story will feature actors Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn. Written by Pizzolatto, the story will be set in California and follow “three police officers and a career criminal (who) must navigate a web of conspiracy in the aftermath of a murder.”

Farrell will play policeman Ray Velcoro, “a compromised detective whose allegiances are torn between his masters in a corrupt police department and the mobster who owns him,” according to the HBO description.

Vaughn will be on the other side of the law and will play Frank Semyon, “a career criminal in danger of losing his empire when his move into legitimate enterprise is upended by the murder of a business partner.”

Casting for the other roles will be announced at a later date. Filming will begin sometime this fall on location in California. Justin Lin (“Fast and Furious 6”) will direct the first two episodes.

“True Detective” made its mark on cable by featuring film actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as contentious police partners investigating a serial killer over a 17-year period in Louisiana. The show debuted in spectacular style in early 2014 and quickly gathered a following as well as 12 Emmy nominations.

Source: USA Today