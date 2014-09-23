420 SHARES Share Tweet

The good people responsible for bringing the anticipated horror film Leprechaun: Origins to life have hooked up Nuke the Fridge with an exclusive ‘Behind the Blood’ featurette. The clip includes the beautiful actress Melissa Roxburgh (Jeni), director Zach Lipovsky, and special effects makeup artist Toby Lindala. Watch as they talk about the film’s epic deaths, storyline, and what it takes to do a horror movie.

Check out the video below and don’t forget to watch Leprechaun: Origins available now on Digital HD and Video on Demand. The movie will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD on September 30th.

Synopsis:

Backpacking through the lush Irish countryside, two unsuspecting young couples discover a town’s chilling secret. Ben (Dunbar), Sophie (Bennet), David (Fletcher) and Jeni (Roxburgh) quickly discover the idyllic land is not what it appears to be when the town’s residents offer the hikers an old cabin at the edge of the woods. Soon, the friends will find that one of Ireland’s most famous legends is a terrifying reality.

