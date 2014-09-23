“An edge of your seat thriller from start to finish.” ~Tony Farinella, 411mania.com A Pulse-Pounding Action Movie

Starring Mark Dacascos, Sofia Pernas & Treat Williams ROGER CORMAN’S OPERATION ROGUE Available Sept. 23 on DVD & Digital HD

Including Deleted Scenes & Two Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes with Roger Corman

CULVER CITY, Calif. (July 23, 2014) – Legendary filmmaker and honorary Academy Award® winner Roger Corman (Death Race franchise) delivers the action-packed ROGER CORMAN’S OPERATION ROGUE, available on DVD and Digital HD Sept. 23 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. An elite team of U.S. Marines must rescue a U.S. General’s daughter after she is kidnapped by a Southeast Asian terrorist cell in retaliation when their shipment of chemical weapons is intercepted. The intense film stars Mark Dacascos (TV’s “Hawaii Five-O”), Sofia Pernas (Underground) and Treat Williams (TV’s “Chicago Fire”).

Bonus materials include deleted scenes, as well as two behind-the-scenes featurettes. In “Corman Goes Rogue,” Corman give viewers the inside scoop about Operation Rogue, discussing filming in the Philippines, making combat films for the modern audience and returning to work with some of the talent with whom he’s collaborated previously. For the “Corman on Corman” featurette, Corman speaks about his career, covering everything from his early days at American International Pictures to his current work today.

Synopsis:

Deep in the jungles of Southeast Asia, a terrorist organization has stolen materials to create a dangerous chemical bomb. It is up to Captain Max Randall (Mark Dacascos) and his team of U.S. Marines to stop them. But when Randall’s team kills the terrorist leader’s son, the group responds by kidnapping General Wallace’s (Treat Williams) daughter. It is up to Randall to save her and stop the terrorist attack in this action-packed, explosive thriller from legendary producer Roger Corman.

ROGER CORMAN’S OPERATION ROGUE is directed by Brian Clyde from a screenplay by Mike MacLean. The film was produced by Roger and Julie Corman with Steve Goldenberg and Christopher Santiago serving as associate producers.

Bonus Features:

§ Deleted Scenes

§ “Corman Goes Rogue” featurette § “Corman on Corman” featurette