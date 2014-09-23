Opening in theaters this weekend is The Equalizer and it’s one of the best action films seen in a very long time. In the movie Robert McCall, played by Denzel Washington, is a former black ops commando that kicks some major…well, you know what. I mean I think McCall can take on the entire Russian mafia with his bare hands. Maybe even the Russian army too. The bottom line is that you don’t want to mess with the guy because he’s a force of nature. When watching the movie you may ask yourself if what he does in regards to hand to hand combat possible? Can a person take on five guys at a time or is that just movie magic?

While in search for an answer, Nuke the Fridge’s Louis Love took a trip to the Reality Combat System a self-defence school located inside the KiLFIT Athletics Gym. There he meet up with martial arts chief instructor Carlos Gomez who’s an ex GAFE (Mexico’s special forces) and LAPD. Louis had a question. The question was, can I fight like a Black Ops Commando too?

Watch the video below and you will see that if you know what you’re doing, fighting like The Equalizer is like dancing to Salsa music.

In The Equalizer, Denzel Washington plays McCall, a former black ops commando who has faked his death to live a quiet life in Boston. When he comes out of his self-imposed retirement to rescue a young girl, Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), he finds himself face to face with ultra-violent Russian gangsters. As he serves vengeance against those who brutalize the helpless, McCall’s desire for justice is reawakened. If someone has a problem, the odds are stacked against them, and they have nowhere else to turn, McCall will help. He is The Equalizer.

En The Equalizer, Denzel Washington interpreta a McCall, un ex oficial de operaciones especiales del ejército que falsificó su propia muerte para vivir una vida tranquila en Boston. Cuando sale de su retiro elegido para rescatar a una jovencita, Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), se enfrenta cara a cara con mafiosos rusos sumamente violentos. A medida que comienza a vengarse de aquellos que azotan con crueldad a los que no pueden defenderse, la sed de justicia de McCall vuelve a despertarse. Si alguien tiene problemas, todas las posibilidades están en su contra y no tiene adonde recurrir, McCall los ayudará. Él es The Equalizer.