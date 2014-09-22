Warner Archive Collection and Warner Archive Instant are bringing you all the animation that you can handle.

From WAI, you can find “Aquaman” (1967). In the sixties Aquaman, the king of Atlantis teams up with the likes of Aqualad and Queen Mera to battle whatever threatens his kingdom. It also includes segments from The Justice League, The Teen Titans, The Flash, Green Lantern and more!

Also on WAI you can see the first two seasons of “Marine Boy.” “Marine Boy” is the “original American Anime” classic from 1966-1967. Marine Boy lead the wave that included such color anime classic as Kimba the White Lion and Speed Racer (with whom it shares a number of voice actors). Check out the clip below:





Coming to Blu-ray is “Beware The Batman: Dark Justice,” which features the final 13 episodes of the CGI series. This will be released Sept. 30. On “Beware The Batman: Dark Justice” you can find characters like Alfred, Katana, Anarky, Professor Pyg, Mister Toad and Magpie. Also in the final 13 episodes, you will see Killer Croc, Man-Bat, Deathstroke and more. You can pre-order at WBshop.com.

WAC has also recently released “Young Justice: Season One,” and “Batman the Brave and the Bold: Complete Second Season” on Blu-ray.

You can also find these great titles at WBshop.com along with “Shirt Tales,” “Loopy Da Loop: The Complete Collection (1959-65),” “Gilligan’s Planet (1982),” “Magic Boy (1960)” and “Marine Boy: The Complete Third Season,” along with many more great titles.

Here’s the box art for these titles: