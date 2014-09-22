DEADPOOL May be Rated PG-13, Which is Why the Film is Now Happening

Last week, Fox announced a much wanted film for one of the most popular characters in the Marvel universe. A Deadpool film is on it’s way in Feb. 12, 2016 but why all of a sudden is it happening? One site says that it’s now finally happening because of it’s rating.

Schmoes Know posted a video on their page, and at about the twenty-two minute mark, they start talking about the upcoming Deadpool film. Apparently Mark Reilly has talked to Tim Miller who is directing the film, and Reilly said this:

“I heard from the director (Tim Miller) that they finally figured out the script, and it was right before this was announced, that they figured out, and you guys are all going to hate this, that they figured out how to make it PG-13 and therefore not lose its soul – that’s a quote – of the script so they can make it.”

Reilly also goes on to say how he wishes that Fox would just go with an R rating, which I’m sure that’s what we all really want from a Deadpool film.

If this is true, would you guys and gals still want to watch the Deadpool movie?

