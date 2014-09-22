300 SHARES Share Tweet

Deadline is reporting that 20th Century Fox have closed a deal with director Bryan Singer to direct the highly anticipated Marvel sequel “X-Men: Apocalypse”. Simon Kinberg is returning to write the screenplay, based on a story by Singer, Kinberg, Michael Dougherty, and Dan Harris. Singer previously helmed the first two X-Men movies for Fox, along with this years summer hit “X-Men: Days of Future Past” which grossed an impressive 746 million worldwide.

The site confirms in the synopsis below that younger versions of Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Storm will appear in the X-Men sequel, along with the new villain, Apocalypse, who we saw building the pyramids of Egypt in the after credits scene.

The synopsis reveals that “Apocalypse takes place a decade after Days of Future Past and is a seamless next step in the story. The altering of time has unleashed a new and uniquely powerful enemy. Charles (James McAvoy), Erik/Magneto (Michael Fassbender), Raven/Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Hank/Beast (Nicholas Hoult) are joined by young Cyclops, Storm, Jean and others as the X-Men must fight their most formidable foe yet – an ancient unrelenting force determined to cause an apocalypse unlike any in human history.”