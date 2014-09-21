798 SHARES Share Tweet

Oh, the places you’ll go if you are a character in a Star Wars film! Former James Bond actor Roger Moore dropped by the set of “Star Wars: Episode VII” to visit his old friend J.J. Abrams at Pinewood Studios.

The former 007 series star reportedly saw an Ice Planet set while on a visit to the soundstages. In addition, actor Harrison Ford was present. The question is, will the seventh film in the series return to the ice planet Hoth? In March of this year, it was reported that pre-production filming would be taking place in Iceland prior to the start of official filming in May, consisting of landscape shots which will then be used for scenery in the film. Previous rumors have mentioned that “Star Wars: Episode VII” will return to the snowy planet seen in the first part of the classic “The Empire Strikes Back.” Moore refused to elaborate about the topic, but he did discuss the news about the snow planet in a recent interview with the BBC. Here is what he said.

BBC: Ooh, wow!

Roger Moore: … with Harrison Ford.

BBC: So what were they filming that day? Can you tell me?

Moore: Well, yes! There were filming something with a lot of mountains and snow.

BBC: Okay, hmmm!

Moore: But I’m assigned to secrecy.

BBC: Did you really have to sign a thing?

Moore: Oh, erm… No.

Both: [laugh}

BBC: It wouldn’t surprise me! They are crazy, those people, so…

Moore: But they have to be secret about it! What happens with film is that, somehow or another, people get their hands on outtakes and prints, and they print them and they sell them for television in the Philippines – I had a Filipino working for us years ago and said, “Oh, my family have already seen the film,” which hadn’t even had its royal premiere!

BBC: Oh! That’s extraordinary, isn’t it?

The plot for “Star Wars: Episode VII” will reportedly follow Han Solo and Chewbacca on a desperate search for a missing Luke Skywalker. (The gum is on the other shoe, so to speak.) During their mission to retrieve him, they are said to visit iconic locations seen in the original trilogy, such as: the forest moon of Endor, Dagobah, Tattoine and Hoth. There has been leaked concept designs showing a Snowtrooper and Han in Hoth gear, which back up some of the reports. It has been teased that the ice planet Roger Moore revealed that he saw was not Hoth at all, but a different planet occupied by the Sith.

Website Badass Digest previously reported this spoiler.

“So begins a quest to find the missing Jedi Master. Meanwhile, on an ice planet, nefarious forces are building a super weapon, one capable of destroying not planets but entire solar systems … In many ways this plot of Episode VII is an echo of A New Hope. Instead of R2 coming to Tatooine it’s a hand falling from the sky, but the basic sweep of the story is similar, and intentionally so. But things that seem familiar may not be as familiar as you think – don’t assume that every ice or desert planet in the galaxy has already been visited, if you know what I’m saying.”

What do you think about this piece of information?

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is scheduled for a December 18, 2015 release. The film stars Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, Peter Mayhew, Andy Serkis, Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Max von Sydow, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Christina Chong, Pip Anderson, Crystal Clarke and Dixie Arnold. J.J. Abrams and Lawrence Kasdan wrote the screenplay based on characters created by George Lucas. J.J. Abrams directs.

