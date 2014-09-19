Mad Monster and Nuke the Fridge are partnering to fight Breast Cancer!

Mad Monster and Nuke the Fridge are partnering to fight Breast Cancer!

Mad Monster and Nuke the Fridge are partnering for a great cause!

October means more than just Halloween! October is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Wanna do your part to fight this real-life monster disease while celebrating the weird and eerie

season in style? For free? Come to Mad Monster: Shadow Over Seattle – October 3rd – 5th.

Book a show hotel room at the Hyatt and get 2 free passes to Mad Monster AND a donation

made to fight breast cancer. Book your room through the Mad Monster Hotel link at:

http://madmonsterseattle.com/hotel.html

● Attend the Biggest Fright Night cast reunion ever!

● Meet Peter Criss of KISS, Angus Scrimm from Phantasm, original cast members from

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Rowdy Roddy Piper and many more celebrity guests!

● Shop for all your Halloween and Creepmas treats!

● Participate in panels, shows and Q&As!

● Meet like-minded monsters and many more celebrities!

Come party and stay where all the cool monsters and celebs are staying. Attend the party for

free and do your part in the battle against breast cancer. Just email your confirmed reservation

to: party@madmonster.com and put Nuke the Fridge in the subject line. Your free passes to

the show (2 per day for each day of occupancy) will be waiting for you at check-in.