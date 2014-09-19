400 SHARES Share Tweet

Although DC Comics has been very slow to bring it’s properties to film they are definitely on a role when it comes to TV shows. Constantine, The Flash and Gotham are among the newest group of DC based shows premiering this fall.

Now news comes from TV Line that the CBS network is working on yet another show based on a DC Comic’s character and this time it’s Supergirl. That’s right CBS has ordered a full series centering around Kara Zor-El, Kal-El’s ( Superman ) cousin. But that’s not all – Rumor has it that Superman is also set to have a small role. But the question is, how or will it relate to the Man of Steel in the movies? Only time will tell.