After announcing that the X-Men Spin-off of Deadpool, 20th Cenutry Fox has pushed back the release date for Josh Trank’s (Chronicle) The Fantastic Four Reboot from June 19th, 2015 to August 7th, 2015. Filming recently wrapped a couple weeks ago in Louisiana, so the reason for the new date is still unknown at the moment. The Fantastic Four is a re-imagining of the Marvel Comic featuring Miles Teller (Divergent) as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Kate Mara (House of Cards) as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Michael B. Jordan (Fruitvale Station) as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Jamie Bell (Snowpiercer) as Ben Grimm/The Thing, with Toby Kebbell (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) as Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom. Fox has been on a hot streak with their Marvel properties after the release of X-Men: Days of Future Past, which grossed nearly 745 million worldwide. The studio also announced release dates for X-Men: Apocalypse (May 27th, 2016), The Wolverine 2 (March 3rd, 2017), The Fantastic Four 2 (July 14th, 2017), and an untitled Marvel project (July 13th, 2018).