In a series of roundtable discussions on Saturday, August 23rd, members of the press were invited to the Beverly Hilton to interview various members of the cast and crew who were responsible for creating and bringing to life the upcoming stop-motion adventure, comedy “The Boxtrolls.”

When Sir Ben Kingsley entered the roundtable room, electricity charged the air. After settling in to his chair, Sir Ben discussed his passion for acting, Shakespeare and how he used those skills to breathe life into “The Boxtrolls” villain, Archibald Snatcher. Sir Ben’s talent, charisma and charm kept the press corp. spellbound as he explained how he achieved the proper embodiment of a mult-faceted character while recording his lines from a recliner. Listen and be enchanted by the talent that is Sir Ben Kingsley.

Here is the storyline for the stop-motion animated/adventure/comedy.

A family event movie from the creators of “Coraline” and “ParaNorman” that introduces audiences to a new breed of family – The Boxtrolls, a community of quirky, mischievous creatures who have lovingly raised an orphaned human boy named Eggs (voiced by Isaac Hempstead-Wright) in the amazing cavernous home they’ve built beneath the streets of Cheesebridge. When the town’s villain, Archibald Snatcher (Academy Award winner Sir Ben Kingsley,) comes up with a plot to get rid of the Boxtrolls. Eggs decides to venture above ground, “into the light,” where he meets and teams up with fabulously feisty Winnie (Elle Fanning.) Together, they devise a daring plan to save Eggs’ family.

“The Boxtrolls” will open in theaters on September 26th. The film features the voice talents of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning, Simon Pegg, Toni Collette, Sir Ben Kingsley, Jared Harris, Richard Ayoade, Nick Frost, Tracy Morgan, Dee Bradley Baker, Steve Blum, Nika Futterman, Maurice LaMarche, Brian George, Fred Tatasciore, Laraine Newman, James Urbaniak, Pat Fraley, Sam Lavagnino, Julian Stone and Darren Richardson. Irena Brignull (“The Little Prince”) wrote the screenplay based on the children’s novel ‘Here Be Monsters’ by Alan Snow. Graham Annable and Anthony Stacchi co-direct.

