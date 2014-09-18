According to Screen Daily, Marvel Studios is in early negotiations to shoot “Doctor Strange” at Pinewood-Shepperton Studios in London. Pre-production is already moving ahead as a film crew should be assembling by late 2014/early 2015. The shoot date for filming is scheduled for May 2015, with Marvel setting a July 8th, 2016 release date. Doctor Strange is a former Neurological Surgeon who travels to Tibet in search of the mysterious Ancient One. Under the Ancient Ones teachings, Doctor Strange becomes the Sorcerer Supreme – the protector of Earth against magical and mystical threats.

Scott Derrickson (Sinister) is set to direct the Marvel adaptation with a screenplay by Jon Spaihts (Prometheus) and original draft by Thomas Dean Donnelly (Uncharted). Multiple rumors have linked actors Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), and Joaquin Phoenix (Her, The Master) to the lead role of Dr. Stephen Strange, with Phoenix entering “advance negotiations” with Marvel. Doctor Strange will be the third Marvel film from “Phase 3” which includes Ant-Man (July 7th, 2015) and Captain America 3 (May 6th, 2016)