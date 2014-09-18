Writer Max Borenstein has been hired by Legendary Pictures to pen the screenplay for “Godzilla 2.” Borenstein is responsible for writing the newest “Godzilla” film from a story by Dave Callaham.

Borenstein is busy these days having finished the script to Universal Pictures’ King Kong origin film “Skull Island” starring Tom Hiddleston. He also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming Jeff Bridges’ feature “Seventh Son” for Legendary Pictures. His other projects include: “Paladin,” “Mona” and the “Minority Report” pilot for Steven Spielberg from 20th Century Fox TV and Paramount TV.

Legendary and Warner Bros have dated the sequel for June 8, 2018. Legendary is producing with Mary Parent, while Alex Garcia will oversee the project for Legendary. Gareth Edwards directs.

