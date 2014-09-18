After the leaked Deadpool test footage came out a few months ago, it not only made the fans want to see this movie happen but it also made the studio rethink the film and possibly make it happen. Well today, EW has confirmed that a Deadpool film is coming Feb. 12, 2016.

Fox will also have Ryan Reynolds come back to reprise his role as Deadpool. Directing the film will be Tim Miller, who is usually a visual effects guy, so this will be his directorial debut.

The film will be out 3 months before “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

I’m almost certain that if this film looks anything like the leaked test footage we all seen, that Ryan Reynolds will definitely be a fanboy favorite once again.

Now you all know where to take your Valentine on a date in two years.

Source: EW