Both directors J.J. Abrams and Zack Snyder have been trolling fans for weeks by posting crossover pictures and video of Star Wars: Episode VII and Batman v. Superman on social media. The last image was posted by Zack Snyder and showed an Imperial Stormtrooper getting arrested for stealing the Batmobile. Today J.J. Abrams responded by posting a video of the Millennium Falcon with the classic John Williams score only to be replaced by Han Zimmer’s music from The Dark Knight Trilogy and a cameo from Nolan’s Batmobile.

Check it out!

