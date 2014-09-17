511 SHARES Share Tweet

FX NETWORKS ANNOUNCES 2014 NEW YORK COMIC CON SCHEDULE

The Americans Panel Scheduled for Friday, October 10 at 3:15 PM ET

Archer Panel/Screening Scheduled for Friday, October 10 at 7:30 PM ET

The League Panel/Screening Scheduled for Saturday, October 11 at 11:30 AM ET

September 17, 2014, LOS ANGELES – FX’s critically-acclaimed, award-winning drama series The Americans, FX’s Emmy® nominated hit animated series Archer and FXX’s acclaimed comedy series The League are heading to New York Comic Con at the Javits Center October 10-11 for screenings, panel discussions and press rooms.

In addition to Q&As with the casts of each series, fans will screen footage from the previous season of The Americans during their panel, while Archer fans will be treated to an exclusive original short animation piece, plus the upcoming season six premiere episode. The League will show a never-before-seen episode from the current season.

Below is the full schedule:

Friday, October 10

THE AMERICANS

Panel – 3:15 pm – 4:00 pm: Discussion/Q&A: The Americans is a critically-acclaimed period drama about the complex marriage of two KGB spies posing as Americans in suburban Washington D.C. during the Cold War shortly after Ronald Reagan is elected President. Join cast members Keri Russell, Noah Emmerich and Annet Mahendru, plus Creator/Executive Producer/Writer Joe Weisberg and Executive Producer/Writer Joel Fields as they discuss recreating this intense time in America’s history for today’s modern viewers. (Stage 1A06; Moderator: TBD)

ARCHER

Press Room – 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm (Press Room 4)

Panel – 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm: Screening/Q&A: Archer is an animated comedy that revolves around a spy agency and its employees who use every covert operation and global crisis as another excuse to undermine, sabotage and betray each other for personal gain. Join the voice cast of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Lucky Yates and Christian Slater, plus Creator/Executive Producer/Writer Adam Reed, Executive Producer Matt Thompson and Co-Executive Producer Casey Willis as they discuss bringing this animated series to life. (Main Stage 1D; Moderator: TBD)

Saturday, October 11

THE LEAGUE

Panel – 11:30am – 12:30pm: Screening/Q&A: To be a fan of FXX’s The League, you don’t need to know much about fantasy football, or sports at all. You just need to have friends that you hate. The ensemble comedy follows a group of old friends in a fantasy football league who care deeply about one another – so deeply that they use every opportunity to make each other’s lives miserable. Join The League’s co-creators Jeff Schaffer and Jackie Marcus Schaffer, as well as the ensemble cast, including Stephen Rannazzisi, Katie Aselton, Jason Mantzoukas, Mark Duplass, Jon Lajoie and Paul Scheer as they discuss making this successful series for six seasons. (Empire Stage/Hall 1E; Moderator: TBD)

Press Room – 12:45 – 1:45pm (Press Room 4)

