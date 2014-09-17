200 SHARES Share Tweet

Arrow season 3 premieres Wednesday October 8th at 8/7 PM EST/PST. Judging by the background of the poster, looks like Starling City is in for another rough year.

SEASON 3 PREMIERE SYNOPSIS:

“In the aftermath of this victory, Season 3 opens with Arrow now a hero to the citizens of Starling. Crime is down, people feel safer, and Captain Lance even calls off the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. Basking in his success, Oliver believes he can finally have a private life and asks Felicity out on a date. But the second Oliver takes his eye off the ball, a deadly villain reappears in Starling, forcing Oliver to realize that he can never be Oliver Queen — not as long as the city needs The Arrow.”

200 SHARES Share Tweet