Patrick Warburton who played the Tick in the live-action series, recently did an interview with Movie Web, where he discussed the rumored Amazon series.

Warburton said: “I’m really not at liberty to discuss anything in regards to The Tick right now. I will say, isn’t it ironic that Captain Liberty’s friend isn’t at liberty? Are there discussions? I would say things look very interesting and positive. I love The Tick. I’d love to do it again. I never would have thought I’d have the opportunity to do this again. I think it would be a blast to do it again. We’ll see what happens. One thing about The Tick, he is an insane character. I guess he doesn’t have to be 29 years-old like Thor, I guess. He’ll be 50 battling evil. I’d love to see what Ben Edlund’s new vision for it is. I think it will be different. Perhaps a little darker and a little edgier. We’ll see what happens.”

Warburton then explained what he didn’t like about the original series.

“I’d love to do it. It was the most fun I ever had. Except wearing the suit. When you put on a suit, and you need two tubes of K-Y Jelly to assist in putting on the suit, and then you basically spend the next 12 hours in a soup of sweat and K-Y jelly, its a side of it…That’s not the most fun. There have been characters throughout the years, from Star Trek to The Walking Dead, and its not fun wearing that thing.”

That then brought up what the new version of The Tick would look like, Warburton said:

“There were probably five different Tick costumes for the original series. I would assume there would be a new design. Let’s say hypothetically that The Tick, we’re going to attack it again. It would be all-new. It would be a new conception. There are so many advantages to the creatives today, that there weren’t 12 years ago. As far as doing things, and creating a whole new world for The Tick. It would have been too costly and hard to do 12 years ago.”

The site also mentions that the show will use a bit of CGI, so maybe that could have something to do with how the final look of The Tick suit would be like.

Source: Movie Web

