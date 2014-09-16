The end of Earth will not be the end of us.

On November 7th the latest film from director Christopher Nolan ( The Dark Knight Trilogy ), Interstellar, opens in theaters. Not much is known about the film other then earth is in trouble and a group of astronauts explore space to find the resources needed to save mankind.

Today Empire Magazine has release a brand new poster featuring Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey as an astronaut named Cooper. Interstellar stars Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Michael Caine.

Check out the poster below!

In theaters and IMAX November 7, 2014